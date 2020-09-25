|
Manchester United legend Bryan Robson would pick Donny van de Beek over Paul Pogba in Red Devils starting XI
Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Bryan Robson would omit Paul Pogba from Manchester United’s starting XI. World Cup winner Pogba has been a polarising figure at times during his second spell at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has shown glimpses of brilliance but has yet to perform on a consistent basis for Manchester United and question marks have surrounded his future […]
