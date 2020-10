Who are the bookmakers’ favourites to lift the Golden Boot this season? Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

While we might have only just opened the 2020/2021 campaign, strikers up and down the Premier League are desperate to get their year off to a flying start and will undoubtedly have one eye on a certain individual award. With Jamie Vardy lifting the Golden Boot last season after bagging 23 top-flight strikes for Leicester, […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this