Luis Suarez completes £5.5m switch from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid on two-year contract

talkSPORT Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
It’s official: Luis Suarez is an Atletico Madrid player. The 33-year-old striker bid a tearful goodbye to Barcelona on Thursday after agreeing to join their LaLiga rivals for a nominal fee, believed to be in the region of £5.5million. 🔴⚪ #SuárezRojiblanco 🤩 @LuisSuarez9 🤩 ℹ https://t.co/Mho84Gun3X 🏧 #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/mLcTrBZQPG — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September […]
 Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

