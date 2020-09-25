Klopp hails Liverpool ´identity´ and tackles Brewster future
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Jurgen Klopp wants another goal rush from Liverpool this season as questions continue to surround the Anfield future of young striker Rhian Brewster. When winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool rattled in 85 goals across 38 games, a total only beaten by runners-up Manchester City. The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and […]
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published