Klopp hails Liverpool ´identity´ and tackles Brewster future

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Thiago's arrival doesn't mean someone else leaves Liverpool, says Klopp



Liverpool and Chelsea managers speak to the media ahead of their Premier League match at the weekend. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:31 Published 6 days ago Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool's new signing in profile



Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago Liverpool: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Liverpool's 2020-21 season, as Klopp's men look to retaintheir first title in 30 years. They surged to the title with 99 points andwill be hard to stop again this season. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this