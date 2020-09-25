Klopp hails Liverpool ´identity´ and tackles Brewster future

Global  
 

Jurgen Klopp wants another goal rush from Liverpool this season as questions continue to surround the Anfield future of young striker Rhian Brewster.  When winning the Premier League title last season, Liverpool rattled in 85 goals across 38 games, a total only beaten by runners-up Manchester City.  The front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and […]
