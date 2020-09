UFC legend Diego Sanchez gets chased with a knife in training, wants Conor McGregor next and hates the Diaz brothers Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Diego Sanchez admits he has given up on his dream of becoming a UFC champion and instead insists he wants to be remembered as a great in the sport. As the winner of the first ever season of the Ultimate Fighter, Sanchez has seen and done it all in his storied career, which is drawing […] 👓 View full article

