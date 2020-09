Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson. Russ threw for nearly 300 yards and added 5 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win against the Patriots last week. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup. Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson. Russ threw for nearly 300 yards and added 5 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win against the Patriots last week. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup. 👓 View full article