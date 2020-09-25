Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTEDDak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson. Russ threw for nearly 300 yards and added 5 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win against the Patriots last week. Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 3 matchup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick gives his prediction on Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 3 matchup | UNDISPUTED 01:37

 Dak Prescott is coming off a monster game where he passed for 450 yards to go along with 4 total touchdowns, but he will have plenty on his plate as he goes head to head with Russell Wilson. Russ threw for nearly 300 yards and added 5 touchdowns in the Seahawks’ win against the Patriots last week....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: It's gonna be a shoot out, but I'm picking Cowboys over Seahawks in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: It's gonna be a shoot out, but I'm picking Cowboys over Seahawks in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys are the underdogs going into their Week 3 match up against the Seattle Seahawks, but Cousin Sal has got high hopes for his team. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:09Published
Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:32Published
Michael Vick likes red-hot Aaron Rodgers, Packers to get the win in New Orleans this weekend | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Michael Vick likes red-hot Aaron Rodgers, Packers to get the win in New Orleans this weekend | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick previews the Green Packers vs New Orleans Saints Week 3 match up. Vick explains why Aaron Rodgers and Packers will get the win New Orleans this weekend.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this