Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

FOX Sports Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERDColin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot generate enough offense in late-game situations. He also says that the key to the Cowboys winning against the Seattle Seahawks is keeping Russell Wilson off of the field.
News video: Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD 04:01

 Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.

