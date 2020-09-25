Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot generate enough offense in late-game situations. He also says that the key to the Cowboys winning against the Seattle Seahawks is keeping Russell Wilson off of the field.


