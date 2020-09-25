Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot generate enough offense in late-game situations. He also says that the key to the Cowboys winning against the Seattle Seahawks is keeping Russell Wilson off of the field.
Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.
The Dallas Cowboys are the underdogs going into their Week 3 match up against the Seattle Seahawks, but Cousin Sal has got high hopes for his team. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and..
Emmanuel Acho says that the Dallas Cowboys should be all-in on Dak Prescott if he can beat the Seattle Seahakws. Acho adds that Dak has shown that he can win games, but needs to beat competitive teams.
TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..
