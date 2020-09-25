What you need to know for the French Open
Friday, 25 September 2020
5 days ago) CBC Sports' daily newsletter looks ahead to the final tennis Grand Slam of the year, where Denis Shapovalov is the best hope among Canada's six singles players.
Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.
Fired up for French Open 02:53
