What you need to know for the French Open

Friday, 25 September 2020
CBC Sports' daily newsletter looks ahead to the final tennis Grand Slam of the year, where Denis Shapovalov is the best hope among Canada's six singles players.
News video: Fired up for French Open

Fired up for French Open 02:53

 Daniel Altmaier reveals his preparation and mental strategies ahead of his first ever Grand Slam match at the French Open.

Serena withdraws from French Open [Video]

Serena withdraws from French Open

Serena Williams' search for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title will extend into another year after an Achilles tendon injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open on Wednesday. Freddie..

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

France to ban animal fur, circuses, marine captivity [Video]

France to ban animal fur, circuses, marine captivity

The French government has announced today that it will introduce a ban on the breeding of animals for their fur as well as on wild zoo animals and marine mammals in captivity, reacting to months of..

Daniil Medvedev ousted in Hamburg Open

 Daniil Medvedev lost his first match since reaching the U.S. Open semifinals as he was beaten 6-4, 6-3 by unseeded French player Ugo Humbert in the first round...
French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned

French open: Karolina Pliskova battles into Rd Two, Kerber stunned Karolina Pliskova overcame a spirited challenge from World No. 172 Mayar Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play the main draw at a Grand Slam, to reach the...
Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal

Different French Open, Same Start For Nadal PARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with...
