You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shannon Sharpe: McGregor could return to the UFC but Dana White will have the final say



Shannon Sharpe discusses Dana White's latest remarks on Conor McGregor. Shannon feels McGregor could state his wishes, wants and hopes, but ultimately Dana White is the boss and he has the final say. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:01 Published on August 4, 2020

Related news from verified sources Conor McGregor Says He's Boxing Manny Pacquiao, 'In The Middle East' TMZ Sports spoke with Dana White just minutes prior to Conor's announcement that he's fighting Pacquiao ... and the UFC honcho said he had SOMETHING in the works...

TMZ.com 49 minutes ago





Tweets about this