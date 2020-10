Blue Jays secure winning season as Grichuck, Shaw go yard in victory over Orioles Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Randal Grichuk and Travis Shaw homered, Nate Pearson returned from an elbow injury to pitch 1 1/3 scoreless innings and the playoff-bound Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 Friday night. 👓 View full article

