Senators cut Bobby Ryan 3 weeks after forward's Masterton Trophy win Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Veteran forward Bobby Ryan was placed on waivers by the Ottawa Senators on Friday for the purpose of a buyout. Ryan won the Masterton Trophy, the NHL's award for perseverance, on Sept. 7 after publicly sharing his battle with alcohol issues. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this