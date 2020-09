Indians register three runs in the bottom of the 9th to complete 4-3 walk-off win over Pirates Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Cleveland Indians erased two-run deficit in the 9th and walked off against the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3. César Hernández drove in the game-winning run for the Indians. Cleveland has won their last six games and are currently the 7th seed in the AL.

