Roman Reigns delivers Superman Punch to Jey Uso before title showdown: SmackDown, Sept. 25, 2020 Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Roman Reigns delivers Superman Punch to Jey Uso before title showdown: SmackDown, Sept. 25, 2020 Roman Reigns delivers Superman Punch to Jey Uso before title showdown: SmackDown, Sept. 25, 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this