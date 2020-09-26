Willson Contreras drills pair of homers, Cubs pummel White Sox, 10-0 Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Chicago Cubs bested crosstown rival Chicago White Sox, 10-0. Willson Contreras smacked a pair of home runs in the win. The White Sox have lost their last six games. The Chicago Cubs bested crosstown rival Chicago White Sox, 10-0. Willson Contreras smacked a pair of home runs in the win. The White Sox have lost their last six games. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources White Sox Clinch Playoff Spot



The most fun White Sox team in years is now also the first to clinch a spot in the playoffs in 12 years. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:59 Published 1 week ago Lucas Giolito Speaks After Pitching No-Hitter



Giolito pitched the season's first no-hitter Tuesday night as the White Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:10 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this

