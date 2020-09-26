Global  
 

Willson Contreras drills pair of homers, Cubs pummel White Sox, 10-0

FOX Sports Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Willson Contreras drills pair of homers, Cubs pummel White Sox, 10-0The Chicago Cubs bested crosstown rival Chicago White Sox, 10-0. Willson Contreras smacked a pair of home runs in the win. The White Sox have lost their last six games.
