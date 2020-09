makemeastarcampaign "Lightning vs Stars: Tampa Bay score in OT to beat Dallas in Game 4" #TBLvsDAL https://t.co/ZHampzOuG7 1 minute ago

HABBITS - HELPFREEUSA.COM "Lightning vs Stars: Tampa Bay score in OT to beat Dallas in Game 4" #TBLvsDAL https://t.co/03WCf4iA5L 2 minutes ago

News Media Central "Lightning vs Stars: Tampa Bay score in OT to beat Dallas in Game 4" #TBLvsDAL https://t.co/RFnPE9zVI5 2 minutes ago

HiThere πŸ‘‹πŸΌπŸ˜·β€ΌοΈ Lightning vs Stars: Tampa Bay score in OT to beat Dallas in Game 4 #TBLvsDAL https://t.co/dFhFhfMHWr 7 minutes ago

NHL on Scoreboard Page Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn https://t.co/njnKqwNqx7 7 minutes ago

Terrance Peters πŸ‡ΉπŸ‡ΉπŸ‡ΉπŸ‡Ή Lightning vs Stars: Tampa Bay score in OT to beat Dallas in Game 4 #TBLvsDAL https://t.co/ldGLQdabCS 8 minutes ago

NHL on Scoreboard Page Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas Stars after overtime penalty to Stars captain Jamie Benn https://t.co/oUGRxXq1ya 9 minutes ago