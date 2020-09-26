Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Delhi water supply will soon be at par with capital cities across the world,’ says Arvind Kejriwal

Hindu Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The Delhi CM stated that the hiring of a consultant for the Delhi Jal Board by the Delhi government was aimed at better water management
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi govt to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning

Delhi govt to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning 02:05

 Delhi government to adopt 'Bio Decomposer Technique' to combat stubble burning.After visiting the 'Pusa Agriculture Institute' on September 24, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal stated that 'Bio Decomposer Technique' which is developed by the institute helps in turning crop stubble into...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Covid update: Latest sero survey results & unlock guidelines [Video]

Delhi Covid update: Latest sero survey results & unlock guidelines

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the latest serosurvey results show that 25.1% of people have tested positive. The health minister also revealed district-wise results for serosurvey in Delhi...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
Delhi CM Kejriwal on solution to stubble burning amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Delhi CM Kejriwal on solution to stubble burning amid coronavirus pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said stubble burning during the coronavirus pandemic can be fatal for everyone. Kejriwal said the PUSA Research Institute has developed a capsule that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published
Stubble burning: Delhi govt to provide alternative solution to farmers for free [Video]

Stubble burning: Delhi govt to provide alternative solution to farmers for free

To combat air pollution due to stubble burning, Delhi government to provide a 'free solution' to farmers. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on September 30 said, "We'll use technology..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this