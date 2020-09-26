|
Borussia Dortmund would accept a €100m offer for Jadon Sancho – Sky Sports journalist (Video)
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol goes into potential reasons for Jadon Sancho not becoming a Manchester United player yet. Despite Borussia Dortmund appearing adamant that it’s too late for a deal to happen in this window, Solhekol believes they would be prepared to sell if a late offer amounting to €100 million were to arrive. […]
