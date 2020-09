You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chiefs defense shuts down reigning MVP Lamar Jackson



In a game billed as quarterback vs quarterback, with the Chiefs receivers and the Ravens running backs getting second billing, Frank Clark knew what to expect. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:50 Published 10 minutes ago Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about win over Ravens



Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about Kansas City's 34-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Credit: KMBC Duration: 09:31 Published 1 hour ago Chiefs' Wylie last-minute add to inactive report



Chiefs starting guard Andrew Wylie was a last-minute add to the inactive last. Wylie was taken to a hospital with a possible appendicitis, reports say. Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:29 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this