Economist Isher Ahluwalia passes away

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
A well-known economist and Padma Bhushan awardee Isher Judge Ahluwalia died on Saturday after battling brain cancer for nearly a year. She would have turned 75 on October 1. She is survived by two sons -- Pavan and Aman. Isher Ahluwalia was Chairperson of the think-tank Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations for 15 years and stepped down last month.
