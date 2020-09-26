Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24 [Video]

Big Ten Football To Resume Starting Weekend Of Oct. 23-24

There will be a Big Ten football season this fall beginning in October, as officials announced a reversal in their decision to cancel the season. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:28Published
Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day [Video]

Premier League returns: How teams have fared on the opening day

Liverpool have won six of their last seven league openers, while Leeds havethree straight winning starts. Fulham have only one win in six opening games -Arsenal have won two of their last three.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

College football schedule, games 2020: What to watch in Week 4, TV channels, Saturday kickoff times

 The SEC gets things started on Saturday in the biggest college football weekend of the young season
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

HAccordingly

HEDGE accordingly📈 Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend https://t.co/zg4azqkhZc #Sports 7 minutes ago