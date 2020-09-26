Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brighton’s Neal Maupay scores CHEEKY Panenka past Manchester United’s David de Gea after Bruno Fernandes trip Tariq Lamptey to concede a penalty

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Manchester United’s tough start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon against Brighton. Bruno Fernandes became renowned for his penalties last season but this time gave one away as he clipped man of the moment Tariq Lamptey in the area. The Video Assistant Referee checked the incident, as they always do, and it confirmed the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview 01:19

 In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester United’s 2020-21 season as Ole Gunnar Solskjærenters his second full campaign in charge. The signing of Bruno Fernandespropelled United to third place last year - but they..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
'Van de Beek has to earn Man Utd start' [Video]

'Van de Beek has to earn Man Utd start'

Donny van de Beek will have to earn his place in the Manchester United midfield alongside Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, says their former goalkeeper Mark Bosnich.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Solskjaer plays down Fernandes-Lindelof row [Video]

Solskjaer plays down Fernandes-Lindelof row

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played down the argument between Bruno Fernandes and Victor Lindelof argue following Sevilla's winner against Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes Donny van de Beek and David de Gea decisions as Manchester United opt against all-out attack at Brighton

 Can Donny van de Beek, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes play in the same team? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t think so just yet. The Manchester United boss has...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this