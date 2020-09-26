Brighton’s Neal Maupay scores CHEEKY Panenka past Manchester United’s David de Gea after Bruno Fernandes trip Tariq Lamptey to concede a penalty
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Manchester United’s tough start to the season continued on Saturday afternoon against Brighton. Bruno Fernandes became renowned for his penalties last season but this time gave one away as he clipped man of the moment Tariq Lamptey in the area. The Video Assistant Referee checked the incident, as they always do, and it confirmed the […]
In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.