Reggie Bush on Pac-12 team’s chances of making Playoff: ‘It will be tough for Pac-12 teams to be a factor’ Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Big Noon Kickoff crew discusses the Pac-12's return to action. Reggie Bush says that it will be difficult for the Pac-12 to stand out. Matt Leinart says that the Arizona State Sun Devils and the USC Trojans are two teams in the conference that may have a chance. The crew reacts.

