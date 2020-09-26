Global  
 

Thiago Silva makes Premier League debut as Chelsea CAPTAIN and Frank Lampard makes Kepa Arrizbalaga decision for West Brom clash

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
New signing Thiago Silva will make his Premier League debut for Chelsea as captain at West Brom on Saturday evening – live on talkSPORT. After reaching full fitness and impressing briefly during the EFL Cup thrashing of Barnsley on Wednesday, the defender has been thrown straight into Chelsea’s shaky back four to shore things up. […]
