Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Daughters Day: Wishes, quotes & more

IndiaTimes Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Daughters' day is celebrated on different days in different countries. In India, the day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. This year it falls on September 27. Daughters' day is all about appreciating the presence of the little angels in one's life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Driver gets unfortunate surprise as he finds his car submerged underwater

Driver gets unfortunate surprise as he finds his car submerged underwater 00:14

 A hapless driver returned to his car to find it almost fully submerged underwater - with sailing boats cruising past it.The unsuspecting driver had parked the car on a riverside road on Sunday - seemingly unaware that high spring tide would soon render the area more suitable for boats than for...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Heroic young man cycles across Canada for a very touching reason [Video]

Heroic young man cycles across Canada for a very touching reason

Jake Musgrave is a young man with an incredible dream. He has embarked on a 30 day bicycle ride to cross Canada, the second largest and widest country on the planet. Starting in Vancouver where the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 04:18Published
Bear Bathes in California Pond [Video]

Bear Bathes in California Pond

Occurred on September 16, 2020 / Sierra Madre, California, USAInfo from Licensor: Our home has a freshwater pond that runs off of Mount Wilson and runs 24 hours a day year-round. Our pond has become..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:56Published
United Way of Southern Nevada's 'Day of Caring' to help nonprofits in need [Video]

United Way of Southern Nevada's 'Day of Caring' to help nonprofits in need

United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) is spurring hundreds of volunteers into action during its Day of Caring on Oct. 2. As Southern Nevada’s largest one-day volunteer event, United Way of Southern..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Happy Daughters’ Day 2020: Wishes, images, quotes, status, messages, cards, and photos
Indian Express


Tweets about this