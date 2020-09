Majestic Dawn causes shock by winning the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Majestic Dawn causes a shock in the Cambridgeshire Handicap by surging home to win at Newmarket. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sokkaa_RSS Majestic Dawn causes shock by winning the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket https://t.co/PeZ8cpvF2G https://t.co/v1syKtxXq1 16 minutes ago Horse Racing News Majestic Dawn causes shock by winning the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket: Majestic Dawn causes a shock in the Cambridg… https://t.co/peH3vKM2cq 23 minutes ago