Ed Orgeron on 2020 LSU Tigers: They are ‘eager to prove themselves’ Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Matt Leinart talks with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. The LSU coach talks about growing up near Baton Rouge, Tigers' young talent ,Myles Brennan, and facing adversity. The Big Noon Kickoff crew discusses LSU football this season. Matt Leinart talks with LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron. The LSU coach talks about growing up near Baton Rouge, Tigers' young talent ,Myles Brennan, and facing adversity. The Big Noon Kickoff crew discusses LSU football this season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this