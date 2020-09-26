Global  
 

Chelsea fans furious after dismal first half against West Bromwich Albion

Football.london Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Chelsea fans furious after dismal first half against West Bromwich AlbionThe Blues were 3-0 down at half-time against the Baggies
