Sheffield United considering move for former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge after Rhian Brewster and Folarin Balogun pursuits stall Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sheffield United are considering a move for free agent Daniel Sturridge, according to reports. The former Liverpool striker has not played since mutually agreeing to terminate his Trabzonspor contract as he was handed a four-month ban from football for breaking betting rules in March. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is looking to sign a striker, […] 👓 View full article

