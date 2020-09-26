Global  
 

Sheffield United considering move for former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge after Rhian Brewster and Folarin Balogun pursuits stall

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020
Sheffield United are considering a move for free agent Daniel Sturridge, according to reports. The former Liverpool striker has not played since mutually agreeing to terminate his Trabzonspor contract as he was handed a four-month ban from football for breaking betting rules in March. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is looking to sign a striker, […]
