‘I want to prove people wrong’ – Jack Wilshere hints at leaving West Ham amid calls for MLS transfer

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Jack Wilshere has cast serious doubt over his West Ham future. Earlier this month, talkSPORT reported the Hammers are in talks with the injury-prone midfielder to terminate his £100,000-a-week contract, which runs out next summer. Wilshere has started just six Premier League matches since joining West Ham on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2018. […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference 00:41

 West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. "(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth goal, then I felt I couldrelax,” said Irvine. “It was a fantastic performance from start to...

