‘I want to prove people wrong’ – Jack Wilshere hints at leaving West Ham amid calls for MLS transfer
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () Jack Wilshere has cast serious doubt over his West Ham future. Earlier this month, talkSPORT reported the Hammers are in talks with the injury-prone midfielder to terminate his £100,000-a-week contract, which runs out next summer. Wilshere has started just six Premier League matches since joining West Ham on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2018. […]
