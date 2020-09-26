Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City transfer target Ruben Dias all but confirms Benfica exit after scoring in what could be final match

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Man City target Ruben Dias has given a strong indication that he has played his final match for Benfica. The 23-year-old defender captained his side and scored in a 2-0 win over Moreirense on Saturday. After the match, Dias said: “I am very happy. It was a very important game for me and to be […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Man City in talks for Benfica's Dias

Man City in talks for Benfica's Dias 00:38

 Sky Sports chief reporter Bryan Swanson reports that Manchester City have held discussions with Benfica over centre-back Ruben Dias; with Nicolas Otamendi potentially heading the opposite direction.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
'Man City looking at Koulibaly alternatives' [Video]

'Man City looking at Koulibaly alternatives'

Man City are looking at alternatives to Kalidou Koulibaly with Jose Giminez, Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde in the frame, according to Dharmesh Sheth on The Transfer Show.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:31Published

Tweets about this