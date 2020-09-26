|
Man City transfer target Ruben Dias all but confirms Benfica exit after scoring in what could be final match
Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Man City target Ruben Dias has given a strong indication that he has played his final match for Benfica. The 23-year-old defender captained his side and scored in a 2-0 win over Moreirense on Saturday. After the match, Dias said: “I am very happy. It was a very important game for me and to be […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this