Bobby Ryan has contract bought out by Senators after clearing waivers Saturday, 26 September 2020

The Ottawa Senators bought out the remainder of forward Bobby Ryan's contract Saturday after he cleared waivers, a move that will save the NHL team $3.67 million US in salary cap space in each of the next two seasons. 👓 View full article

