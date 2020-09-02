Aldon Smith fined $12,004 for illegal hit on Jared Goff

California college student undergoes brain surgery after hit-and-run at illegal sideshow
A 21-year-old Sacramento State student was fighting for his life Tuesday night from a hospital bed after being run over at a North Sacramento sideshow.
Sacramento State student undergoes brain surgery after hit-and-run at illegal sideshow
Bridgette Bjorlo reports
'UP govt created a false case': Dr. Kafeel Khan after release from jail
Dr. Kafeel Khan lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government after he was released from the Mathura jail following the Allahabad High Court order. Kafeel Khan, who has been in jail since his arrest in..