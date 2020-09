UFC 253 free live stream: Watch Adesanya vs Costa online and on TV for free Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

UFC 243 free live stream - Starsport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa, including how to watch the fight online and on TV for free. UFC 243 free live stream - Starsport brings you everything you need to know about UFC 253: Adesanya vs Costa, including how to watch the fight online and on TV for free. 👓 View full article