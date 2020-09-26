UFC 253 play-by-play and results

Dana White speaks at RNC
UFC President Dana White also spoke during the last night of the Republican National Convention.
Lirik and Idris Elba will be competing in the UFC 4 gaming tournament
A new UFC game is launching with a kick-off event that will feature stars from gaming, film and sports.EA Sports is hosting a pro-am tournament to celebrate the release of UFC 4.Billed as a virtual..
Miocic, Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252
Champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier face off ahead of their tiebreaking heavyweight showdown at UFC 252
