|
IPL 2020: Rajasthan get Jos Buttler before KXIP clash
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Sanju Samson would like to continue his dream form while the presence of Jos Buttler puts Rajasthan Royals on even keel with Kings XI Punjab in an IPL game which promises to be yet another six-hitting contest here today. Coming into the match after morale-boosting victories, both KXIP and the Royals would look to build a winning...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this