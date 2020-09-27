IPL 2020: Rajasthan get Jos Buttler before KXIP clash

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20



Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56 Published 37 minutes ago

Related news from verified sources Jos Buttler says THIS KXIP batsman holds the key in IPL 2020 clash vs RR Expecting a really tough match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler.

DNA 1 day ago



IPL 2020 - Steve Smith to reportedly miss Rajasthan Royals' clash vs Chennai Super Kings Steve Smith will join Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes as the other players to miss out Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on...

DNA 6 days ago





Tweets about this