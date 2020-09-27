Global  
 

Man City boss Guardiola hits out at schedule: Nobody cares about the players

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accused football authorities of failing in their duty of care amid a hectic fixture schedule, insisting players are “not machines”. Matches are coming thick and fast following a shortened off-season after the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 campaign, with City due to host Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday on the […]
