Kris Bryant clubs grand slam, but Cubs fall to White Sox, 9-5 Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Chicago Cubs got a grand slam from Kris Bryant but couldn't hold the lead as Yoan Moncada hits a three-run triple to put the Chicago White Sox ahead for good in a 9-5 win over their crosstown rivals. The Chicago Cubs got a grand slam from Kris Bryant but couldn't hold the lead as Yoan Moncada hits a three-run triple to put the Chicago White Sox ahead for good in a 9-5 win over their crosstown rivals. 👓 View full article

