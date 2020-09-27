Global  
 

2020 French Open: What to Watch on Sunday

NYTimes.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka face off in the first round, and Simona Halep starts her campaign for a second French Open title.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session

Djokovic's hunt for 18th Grand Slam begins with practice session 05:09

 Novak Djokovic trains on Court Phillipe Chatrier as he fine tunes prep ahead of the French Open which begins on Sunday.

French Open 2020: Tournament to have 1,000 fans a day after new restrictions

 The French Open, which starts on Sunday, will now only be allowed to have 1,000 fans a day after new coronavirus restrictions were introduced in the country.
BBC Sport

Bianca Andreescu to skip rest of the tennis season

 Three days after withdrawing from the French Open, which begins Sunday, Canada’s Bianca Andreescu announced Tuesday she will skip the rest of the tennis...
CBC.ca


