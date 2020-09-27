Global  
 

Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

The Sport Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Citizens were 3-1 winners against Wolves in their Premier League opener at Molineux last week thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City’s opponents Leicester City have […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:00

 In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

