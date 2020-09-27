Global  
 

Jon Jones and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson react after Jan Blachowicz knocks out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes to become the UFC light-heavyweight champion at UFC 253. And it seems as though he gained a few famous friends in the process on Fight Island. Former 205lbs champion Jon Jones could not resist having a dig at Reyes on Twitter, before congratulating the new champion. ‘Bones’ vacated his […]
Jan Blachowicz KO’s Dominick Reyes to become the first fighter to hold the UFC light-heavyweight title since Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier since 2011

 Jan Blachowicz sent out a serious statement to the UFC light-heavyweight division by knocking out Dominick Reyes to claim the vacant title on Fight Island. For...
talkSPORT


