Jon Jones and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson react after Jan Blachowicz knocks out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes to become the UFC light-heavyweight champion at UFC 253. And it seems as though he gained a few famous friends in the process on Fight Island. Former 205lbs champion Jon Jones could not resist having a dig at Reyes on Twitter, before congratulating the new champion. ‘Bones’ vacated his […] 👓 View full article

