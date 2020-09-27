|
Jon Jones and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson react after Jan Blachowicz knocks out Dominick Reyes at UFC 253
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jan Blachowicz knocked out Dominick Reyes to become the UFC light-heavyweight champion at UFC 253. And it seems as though he gained a few famous friends in the process on Fight Island. Former 205lbs champion Jon Jones could not resist having a dig at Reyes on Twitter, before congratulating the new champion. ‘Bones’ vacated his […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this