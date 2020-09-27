Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rumour Has It: Ruben Dias to join Man City, Barca reject €150m offer for Fati

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Ruben Dias is on the verge of leaving Benfica. The Portugal international is wanted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Could he help City dethrone Premier League champions Liverpool?   TOP STORY – DIAS SET FOR CITY Benfica defender Ruben Dias will join Manchester City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Pep Guardiola has been eyeing defensive reinforcements […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Man City in talks for Benfica's Dias

Man City in talks for Benfica's Dias 00:38

 Sky Sports chief reporter Bryan Swanson reports that Manchester City have held discussions with Benfica over centre-back Ruben Dias; with Nicolas Otamendi potentially heading the opposite direction.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Industry City CEO Says Timing Wasn't Right For Rezoning Plan [Video]

Industry City CEO Says Timing Wasn't Right For Rezoning Plan

Industry City's CEO is speaking out a day after developers withdrew their rezoning proposal.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published
Industry City Project Scrapped In Brooklyn [Video]

Industry City Project Scrapped In Brooklyn

First Amazon, and now Industry City. The project expected to bring a major economic boost to Brooklyn has been scrapped. The controversial proposal would have rezoned the waterfront in Sunset Park and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
DOE Contact Tracers Hard At Work [Video]

DOE Contact Tracers Hard At Work

Most of New York City's public school children who have signed up for in-person learning won't set foot in a classroom until next week, but the Department of Education is already reporting coronavirus..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published

Tweets about this