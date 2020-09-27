Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

The Sport Review Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side will host the Premier League leaders as Manchester City look to move level on points with Leicester. Brendan Rodgers’ side were comfortable winners against West Brom and Burnley in their opening two Premier League fixtures […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview 01:00

 In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Industry City CEO Says Timing Wasn't Right For Rezoning Plan [Video]

Industry City CEO Says Timing Wasn't Right For Rezoning Plan

Industry City's CEO is speaking out a day after developers withdrew their rezoning proposal.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published
Industry City Project Scrapped In Brooklyn [Video]

Industry City Project Scrapped In Brooklyn

First Amazon, and now Industry City. The project expected to bring a major economic boost to Brooklyn has been scrapped. The controversial proposal would have rezoned the waterfront in Sunset Park and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
News Package -Yogi Film City [Video]

News Package -Yogi Film City

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with several leading members of film fraternity. The virtual meeting was over the UP CM's proposal of a new film city in the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this