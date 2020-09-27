|
Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday evening. Pep Guardiola’s side will host the Premier League leaders as Manchester City look to move level on points with Leicester. Brendan Rodgers’ side were comfortable winners against West Brom and Burnley in their opening two Premier League fixtures […]
|
|
|
|
