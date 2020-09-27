Global  
 

Liverpool vs Arsenal tips and odds: Get Liverpool at 20/1 to score in Premier League clash

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Liverpool take on Arsenal in a huge clash on Monday night and we have a huge offer to match the sensational showdown. Punters can get Premier League champions Liverpool to score at anytime at 20/1 with William Hill. You can claim William Hill’s 20/1 offer for Liverpool to score against Arsenal HERE* (mobile only). The Reds […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:16

 In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

