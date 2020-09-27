Global  
 

LAC face-off: Army deploys T-72, T-90 tanks

IndiaTimes Sunday, 27 September 2020
Engaged in a conflict with China for almost five months, the Indian Army's armoured regiments are ready to take on the Chinese Army at altitudes of over 14,500 feet in the area which is the world's highest battlefield for tanks and infantry combat vehicles along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh.
