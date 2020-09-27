LAC face-off: Army deploys T-72, T-90 tanks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Can India conduct cross LAC strikes against China?: Lt Gen DS Hooda answers



India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:06 Published 6 days ago Iaf



Amid China tension, Indian armed forces showed their preparedness at LAC. Indian army and Air Force demonstrated their capability to counter Chinese aggression. Indian forces are ready for the long.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 2 weeks ago 'Army foiled China’s transgression attempts': Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement about the India-China tussle at the LAC in Ladakh. He lauded the armed forces and said that they had shown patience and valour in equal measure while.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 13:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this Gina Lennox #SyrianArabArmy (# SAA)Opens Crossing on Euphrates River for civilians & deploys to front-line of Ain Issa in face… https://t.co/xuysjvyQH8 2 days ago Bwr @DailyMailUK He is going to face a public backlash too, especially if he deploys the army to enforce them, we do no… https://t.co/tIQkETgzQO 5 days ago