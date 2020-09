UFC 253: Brad Riddell demands top 15 ranked opponent after win over Alex da Silva Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Brad Riddell has called his shot.After another impressive showing inside the UFC octagon saw him get the better of Brazil's Alex da Silva, the rising Kiwi lightweight had a message for the rest of the division."I deserve [a top...

