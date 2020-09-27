|
Tottenham Hotspur's predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho's starting XI as his side host Newcastle United in the Premier League
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur’s predicted XI: We predict Jose Mourinho’s starting XI as his side host Newcastle United in the Premier League. Spurs probably already feel like they are in December with the amount of football matches they have played already in this campaign. Jose Mourinho’s side have had to endure Europa League qualifying in the last […]
