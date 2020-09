Chox RT @BBCSport: A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this coming wee… 3 seconds ago Big Match Glenn RT @ThomasFeaheny: Oliver Dowden to Sky News "We stand ready to support clubs, I've been in contact with the Premier League, we are all agr… 3 minutes ago GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS Dowden offers hope for smaller football clubs: A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during t… https://t.co/cgsMHyLeXD 5 minutes ago SportsAlert New post: Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week – Oliver Dowden https://t.co/kbh3wA4TXb 8 minutes ago oga RT @BBCSportWales: A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached this comin… 9 minutes ago BetFast.com RT @BetFastcom: BBCSport: A deal for the Premier League to support lower-league clubs during the coronavirus pandemic "could be reached thi… 11 minutes ago Pitchy Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week - Oliver Dowde... 11 minutes ago BBC Football News Premier League support for EFL clubs could be reached in coming week - Oliver Dowden: https://t.co/4w07mPv5Ke 11 minutes ago