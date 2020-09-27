Washington-Cleveland game to make NFL history, with two women coaching and one officiating
Sunday, 27 September 2020 (
34 minutes ago) Jennifer King will be on the Washington coaching staff while Callie Brownson will be with the Browns. Sarah Thomas will officiate the game.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
2 days ago
Charlotte Wilder sits down with Washington coach Jennifer King, Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, and FOX Sports reporter Laura Okmin ahead of the first regular season game in NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines and a female official.
Women in the NFL make history Week 3 17:31
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Women in the NFL make history Week 3
Charlotte Wilder sits down with Washington coach Jennifer King, Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, and FOX Sports reporter Laura Okmin ahead of the first...
FOX Sports
2 days ago
Sunday will be historic day for women on NFL sidelines
Sunday will be a historic day for women on NFL sidelines in Cleveland. For the first time in NFL history, there will be two female coaches on the sideline and a...
CBC.ca
2 days ago
Tweets about this