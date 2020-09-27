Global  
 

Washington-Cleveland game to make NFL history, with two women coaching and one officiating

USATODAY.com Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jennifer King will be on the Washington coaching staff while Callie Brownson will be with the Browns. Sarah Thomas will officiate the game.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate
News video: Women in the NFL make history Week 3

Women in the NFL make history Week 3 17:31

 Charlotte Wilder sits down with Washington coach Jennifer King, Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, and FOX Sports reporter Laura Okmin ahead of the first regular season game in NFL history to have a female coach on both sidelines and a female official.

