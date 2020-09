Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has claimed Gareth Bale’s return to former club Tottenham Hotspur is ‘not a done deal’, and has refuted claims he is...

No personal issues with him: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on ‘spectacular’ Bale’s departure Gareth Bale looks all set to rejoin his former side Tottenham Hotspur after seven trophy laden seasons with Real Madrid. The winger travelled to London on...

Zee News 1 week ago