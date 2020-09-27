Global  
 

Jamie Carragher says football is being ‘RUINED’ by new handball laws as Tottenham coach is SENT OFF after Eric Dier gives away penalty

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on the football authorities for ‘ruining’ the game as the new handball laws stole all the headlines once again. Tottenham could only manage a draw at home to Newcastle with the Magpies’ late equaliser coming in controversial circumstances. Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled inside the box […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Bruce: Handball rule is 'nonsense'

Bruce: Handball rule is 'nonsense' 03:31

 Steve Bruce said the new handball rule is 'nonsense', despite his side benefiting from a late decision to earn a penalty and point against Tottenham.

