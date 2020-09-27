|
Jamie Carragher says football is being ‘RUINED’ by new handball laws as Tottenham coach is SENT OFF after Eric Dier gives away penalty
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Jamie Carragher has launched a scathing attack on the football authorities for ‘ruining’ the game as the new handball laws stole all the headlines once again. Tottenham could only manage a draw at home to Newcastle with the Magpies’ late equaliser coming in controversial circumstances. Eric Dier was adjudged to have handled inside the box […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this